NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $27.87 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.