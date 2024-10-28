PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $272.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average of $271.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.