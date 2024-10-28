PFG Investments LLC Invests $1.14 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,127,000 after buying an additional 71,046 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.12 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

