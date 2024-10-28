PFG Investments LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.