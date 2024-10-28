Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,896 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 346,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

