NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,986 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 55.5% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in eBay by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

