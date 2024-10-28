Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after acquiring an additional 826,509 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $329.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.90 and a 200 day moving average of $310.30. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $334.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

