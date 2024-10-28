Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $519.35 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.38.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,490 shares of company stock worth $747,372. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.44.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

