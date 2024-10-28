Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

