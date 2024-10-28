Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.7% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 922,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $89.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 375.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.