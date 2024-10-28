U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 80,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

USB stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

