Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,125 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $90.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

