iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJS opened at $105.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

