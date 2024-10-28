Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Higher Earnings for LendingClub

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LC. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after buying an additional 336,827 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 495,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 174,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 314,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,600,381.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.