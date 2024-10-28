Q4 Earnings Estimate for TSE:GRT Issued By Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
