Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $272.50

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.70.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $272.77 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day moving average of $273.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 239,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,070,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

