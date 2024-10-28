Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE THC opened at $139.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.24.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

