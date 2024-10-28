Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FVRR stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $866.92 million, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

