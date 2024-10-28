Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FVRR stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $866.92 million, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
