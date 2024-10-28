American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. American Water Works has set its FY24 guidance at $5.25-5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.250-5.300 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $137.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

