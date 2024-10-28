BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $123.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

