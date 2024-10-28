Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CP. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$107.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

