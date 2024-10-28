Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fortive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $87.10.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
