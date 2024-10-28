Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

