Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
INVH stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.46%.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
