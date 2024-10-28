Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INVH stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.46%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

