Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.410-1.430 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNL. Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

