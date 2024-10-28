StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.58 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
