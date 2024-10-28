O-I Glass (OI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. O-I Glass has set its FY24 guidance at $1.00-1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.000-1.250 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. O-I Glass's revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OI opened at $12.15 on Monday. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

