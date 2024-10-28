What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Q4 Earnings?

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $187.38 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after buying an additional 165,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

