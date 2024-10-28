COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $13,958,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

CDP opened at $32.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

