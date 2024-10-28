Comparing Standard Lithium (SLI) & The Competition

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million -9.48 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.89 billion $214.06 million 66.25

Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1289 1594 46 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.55%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 15.66%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 1.83, indicating that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -747.60% 3.96% -0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 91.7%. Standard Lithium pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 40.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Lithium is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.