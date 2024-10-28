Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.11.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $112.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

