Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.45.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.10. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

