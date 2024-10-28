MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) versus CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Head-To-Head Contrast

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CME Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MarketWise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. CME Group pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketWise pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CME Group has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CME Group and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 4 7 4 0 2.00 MarketWise 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

CME Group currently has a consensus price target of $222.07, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 332.75%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than CME Group.

CME Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CME Group and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 56.98% 12.82% 2.75% MarketWise 0.80% -1.30% 0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CME Group and MarketWise”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $5.80 billion 14.04 $3.23 billion $8.79 25.73 MarketWise $432.34 million 0.44 $1.78 million $0.04 14.44

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CME Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CME Group beats MarketWise on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.