Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Affimed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affimed stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

