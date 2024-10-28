Head-To-Head Review: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) versus NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) and NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and NEXON”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $4.29 million 3.63 -$3.40 million ($0.38) -3.71 NEXON N/A N/A N/A $66.24 0.28

NEXON has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXON 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for GigaMedia and NEXON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of NEXON shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and NEXON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -121.14% -9.33% -8.76% NEXON N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NEXON beats GigaMedia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About NEXON

NEXON Co., Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co., Ltd. and changed its name to NEXON Co., Ltd. in April 2009. NEXON Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

