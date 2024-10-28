Reviewing World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for World Moto and Mobileye Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Moto 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobileye Global 3 11 10 1 2.36

Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 101.66%. Given Mobileye Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than World Moto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares World Moto and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Moto N/A N/A N/A Mobileye Global -12.14% 1.32% 1.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Moto and Mobileye Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Moto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobileye Global $1.85 billion 5.56 -$27.00 million ($0.21) -60.33

World Moto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats World Moto on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Moto

World Moto, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi. In addition, it develops Yes, a concierge service that enables persons to order products and have them delivered to their address by motor scooter; and HailYes, an integrated mobile platform, which instantly connects consumers to transport and commerce services in a local community, as well as Wheelies, an advertising product that displays static and streaming media on the wheels of motorcycles and automobiles. The company markets its products through social media, direct sales, and trade shows. World Moto, Inc. is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

