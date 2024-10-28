CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after buying an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

