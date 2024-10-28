Financial Survey: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Swiss Life and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 1 4 5 0 2.40

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $89.40, suggesting a potential downside of 17.67%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Swiss Life.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A $1.19 34.92 Goosehead Insurance $261.28 million 15.36 $14.14 million $0.71 152.94

This table compares Swiss Life and Goosehead Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Swiss Life. Swiss Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Life and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 6.71% 244.15% 5.41%

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Swiss Life on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Life

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage. It also provides property and casualty, liability and motor, accident, health, and payment protection insurance products. In addition, the company manages assets and provides advisory services for institutional clients. Further, it engages in the private equity, information technology, real estate, finance, banking, reinsurance, brokering, staff restaurant/canteen, and investment funds businesses. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution partners. It operates in Switzerland, France, Germany, and internationally under the Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Chase de Vere, and Fincentrum brands. Swiss Life Holding AG was founded in 1857 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.