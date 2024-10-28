Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

BHE opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

