Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BC opened at $80.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brunswick by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 292.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

