Maxim Group Trims Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Target Price to $26.00

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Beyond alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BYON opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Beyond has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYON. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Beyond during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter worth $3,800,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.