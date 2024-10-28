StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
BGI stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.88.
About Birks Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.