Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $162.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

