Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after purchasing an additional 274,876 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,349,000 after buying an additional 189,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

