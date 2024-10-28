Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Beyond alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Beyond has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $291.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.