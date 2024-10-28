Morgan Stanley Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $100.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

