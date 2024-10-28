Q2 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology Lowered by Wedbush

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,398 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,106. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

