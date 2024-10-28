William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CACI Earnings

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CACI International from $471.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.70.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI opened at $547.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CACI International has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $570.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

