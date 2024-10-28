Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deckers Outdoor Q3 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

DECK stock opened at $168.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

