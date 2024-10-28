FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Kinaxis Issued By Stifel Canada

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE KXS opened at C$157.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 157.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$172.83.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

In related news, Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$138.01 per share, with a total value of C$386,428.00. In other news, Director Robert G. Courteau bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$138.01 per share, with a total value of C$386,428.00. Also, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total value of C$667,584.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $1,268,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

