Q3 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Lowered by Zacks Research

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. CWM LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

